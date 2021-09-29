Detroit City FC scores 4 in first half, defeats New Amsterdam FC 6-1

The Detroit News

Detroit City FC put four goals past New Amsterdam FC in the first half Wednesday night to run away with a 6-1 win at Hofstra University Stadium.

Maxi Rodriguez converted on a penalty kick in the 7th minute to get the scoring started, and DCFC was off and running. Connor Rutz buried a goal in the 15th, Jimmy Filerman launched a rocket from outside the box to go up 3-0 in the 25th minute, and Stephen Carroll added another goal in the 37th minute to set Le Rouge up for a rather uncompetitive second half.

New Amsterdam tried to get back in the game early in the second half. Naeem Charles converted a penalty kick in the 56th minute to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Darwin Espinal quickly reversed the momentum for DCFC, scoring in the 62nd minute. Yazeed Matthews put an exclamation mark on the win with a goal in the 86th minute to make it 2-1.