Detroit City, Maryland play to scoreless draw

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC and Maryland Bobcats FC played to a scoreless tie in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The first half featured more aggressive play but Maryland retreated into a defensive posture in the second half and played for the draw.

Detroit City keeper Nathan Steinwascher made the biggest plays of the second half, stopping shots by Khalid Balogun and Molley Karpeh Jr. in the closing minutes.

Detroit City is 8-1-2, still in first place in the NISA's fall season. Maryland is 2-5-3.

Le Rouge hosts its in-state rival Michigan Stars FC at Keyworth at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.