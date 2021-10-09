Detroit City defeats Michigan Stars on second-half goal

Detroit News staff

Detroit City ran its unbeaten streak to four with a 1-0 victory over Michigan Stars FC Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Maximiliano Rodriguez scored the goal in the 56th minute for Detroit City, redirecting a crossing pass from Darwin Espinal to the top of the penalty area and rifling a shot inside the far post.

Nate Steinwascher earned the shutout for Detroit City.

Le Rouge moves to 9-1-2, 10 points clear of second-place Cal United Strikers FC in the National Independent Soccer Association fall season. The Stars are 4-4-4.

Detroit City will travel to San Diego for a match next Saturday at San Diego 1904 FC. The Stars next game is a home match on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Romeo High School against Chattanooga FC.