Detroit City defeats 1904 on Carroll goal in second half

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC got second-half goals from Connor Rutz and Stephen Carroll and defeated 1904 FC in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday in San Diego.

Following a scoreless first half, Patricio Botello Faz redirected a forward pass to near the top of the penalty area, where Rutz fired it into the goal for a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute.

1904 FC responded 11 minutes later, with Ryan Peterson lobbing a pass in front of the goal to Edward Benito, who headed the ball into the top corner of the goal for a 1-1 tie.

Le Rouge got the winner in the 70th minute, with Carroll heading a long, indirect free kick from Kevin Venegas into the corner of the goal for a 2-1 lead.

Nate Steinwascher earned the victory in net for Detroit City.

Le Rouge is 10-1-2, 12 points ahead in first place in the NISA fall season. 1904 FC is 2-8-1.

Detroit City travels to Matthews, North Carolina, for a match next Saturday against Stumptown AC.