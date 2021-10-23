Second-half outburst puts Detroit City FC on brink of fall league title

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC scored three goals in the second half to defeat Stumptown AC, 3-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday night in Matthews, North Carolina.

It was the third straight win for Detroit City.

Patricio Botello Faz got Le Rouge on the board first, redirecting a long lob pass into the penalty area into the net in the 52nd minute.

Matthew Lewis made it 2-0 in the 57th minute, drilling a shot into the net after a corner kick rattled around in a cluster of players in front of the goal.

Maximiliano Rodriguez finished the scoring in the 88th minute, taking a headed pass into the box out of midair and firing it past the keeper for the 3-0 lead.

Nate Steinwascher earned the shutout in goal for Detroit.

Detroit City FC is 11-1-2, and on the verge of clinching the NISA fall championship, which seems like a foregone conclusion.

Stumptown AC is 4-4-6, in fifth place.

Detroit City's next match is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct,. 30, at home in Hamtramck against California United Strikers FC.