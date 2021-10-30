Detroit City FC defeats Cal United, completes sweep of NISA's 2021 season championships

Detroit News staff

Maximiliano Rodriguez scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Detroit City FC clinched the National Independent Soccer Association's fall season championship with a 1-0 victory over Cal United Strikers FC at Hamtramck on Saturday.

The victory gave Detroit City a sweep of the NISA's twin seasons for 2021, as it clinched the spring season championship in July.

Rodriguez got the goal after Javan Torre was taken down from behind in the penalty area. His shot went low to the left post and was just outside the reach of the Strikers' keeper, giving Le Rouge its margin of victory in the 34th minute.

Le Rouge keeper Nate Steinwascher earned the shutout, his biggest stop coming on a second-half indirect free kick from just outside the penalty area, a curling shot just over the wall he dived and stopped from slipping inside the far post.

Detroit City (12-1-2) is 12 points ahead of the Los Angeles Force with three matches to play.

Players celebrated the championship on the field in true Le Rouge fashion, accepting the league trophy, parading a smoke bomb around the pitch spraying bottles of champagne and drinking what appeared to be beer in front of the Northern guard supporters.

Detroit City's home season finale will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Keyworth Stadium against Chattanooga FC.