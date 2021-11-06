Detroit City FC runs winning streak to five with shutout of Chattanooga FC

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC defeated Chattanooga FC, 2-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday afternoon in Hamtramck.

The match amounted to a victory lap of sorts for Detroit City, which assured itself of the fall league championship a week earlier with a victory against Cal United Strikers.

Stephen Carroll made it 1-0 in the 20th minute, going high to head a corner kick by Cyrus Saydee into the net.

Le Rouge scored its second in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, when Yazeed Matthews put home a rebound off a Maximiliano Rodriguez shot that hit the upright.

Nate Steinwascher posted the shutout for Detroit City's fifth straight victory and third straight clean sheet, and made some clutch saves off a scramble in the goal crease in the first half.

The match was the season home finale for Le Rouge, which swept the spring and fall NISA championships and is 13-1-2 in the fall season with two road matches left to play.

Chattanooga FC is 5-9-2.