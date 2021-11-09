Detroit City FC's growth continues with jump to USL Championship

Before they talked about where they’re going, the owners of Detroit City FC felt obligated to talk about where they were coming from again.

Because amid all the excitement — and a bit of acrimony — surrounding Tuesday night’s official announcement that the popular local pro soccer club is making another leap up the U.S. Soccer pyramid, joining the second-tier United Soccer League Championship beginning next spring, they knew there would be questions.

Beyond the “when” and the “where” — Detroit City FC will make its USL Championship debut next March, with home games still at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium — there was the “how” and the “why” that needed to be addressed. And for the locally-owned, community-built dynamo, that was the point of a meeting Tuesday night at the Detroit City Clubhouse, where the team’s front office met with supporters to share the broad strokes of its new path forward.

It’s a plan highlighted by a huge step up for its men’s side, a team that just breezed to a second league title in as many years in the 10-team, third-tier National Independent Soccer Association. The USL Championship currently has 31 teams spread across the country, with all of its matches streamed live on ESPN+ and a nine-month season that features 30-plus league contests as well as a postseason tournament.

Yet the move to USL also paves the way for Detroit City’s new semipro women’s team to become a fully professional team soon, perhaps as early as 2024. And bolstered by the addition of a new major investor, the club says it’ll find more stability along with new opportunities to continue its own growth, all while helping to grow the game of soccer.

“Frankly, we’ve just been building momentum and we didn’t want to lose that,” said Sean Mann, the club’s founder, co-owner and CEO. “As an organization, we’ve been growing for the last 10 years and been building up to this point. On the professional side, the men have been thriving. On the women’s side, we got the team launched. We now have 2,000 kids in our youth system. And so the move to the USL just provides a home that makes sense for all those entities.

That the move arrived this soon, just a couple years after the club turned pro, undoubtedly caught some by surprise. That includes the NISA teams it leaves behind and many of Detroit City FC’s ardent fans, including the Northern Guard Supporters, who’ve taken great pride in the club’s independent streak and railed against the closed system that still controls the top tier of U.S. pro ranks through the single-entity structure of Major League Soccer. As rumors swirled ahead of Tuesday's announcement, the recriminations already were flying on social media.

“But we’ve always been rooted in a degree of pragmatism,” Mann said. “You have to be to navigate the American soccer landscape. And our core supporters are sophisticated enough to understand where American soccer is at and where we are and how we fit into it. We don’t take these decisions lightly, we don’t take on new partners lightly, and I think we’ve built up credibility and trust among our core supporters that they know we see ourselves as stewards of this organization. And we pour our lives into making it something for them to care about."

This move will necessitate others, obviously, from stadium upgrades at Keyworth — including new lights and a new locker room — to more front-office additions for the club. But Mann is quick to note the current owners aren’t going anywhere. Neither is head coach Trevor James, who signed a three-year contract extension last winter. And a core group of players on the men’s roster likely will remain as well. (Minimum player salaries will be set at about $30,000 for 10-month contracts under a new collective bargaining agreement that awaits ratification for the USL Championship.)

What will change is the competition, and the platform for Detroit City FC to keep making its pitch, with increased sponsorship opportunities and an even higher profile.

“The momentum behind Detroit City FC is remarkable and a credit to every person who has played a role in the club’s rise,” USL President Jake Edwards said in a statement. “It’s hard to find a better example of bringing a community together through soccer. We welcome the DCFC community and its famed supporters into the USL family, and we look forward to seeing this next phase of the club’s evolution.”

That next phase began in earnest Tuesday night. But from Mann’s vantage point, it began long before that. As he stood on the field Saturday watching Le Rouge roll to another win, he couldn’t help but think back to the genesis of all this, when he convinced a handful of friends from a rec soccer league in Detroit to pony up a $2,000 apiece to start their own club. Since then, it’s grown into something none of them could’ve imagined.

They went from a used riding mower at a high school field in Detroit to a historic $750,000 renovation of historic Keyworth that regularly sees crowds of 6,000-plus for home games. The club owns its own indoor facility with a restaurant and a bar in Detroit, and they managed to survive the pandemic last year with the help of a crowdfunding campaign that raised some $1.5 million from a few thousand supporters who now own a 10% stake in the club.

“And it was heartwarming Saturday, looking up in the stands and so many people that were there at the very beginning of the neighborhood soccer league in 2010 were there with their kids and everybody’s wearing DCFC gear,” Mann said. “Now their kids are playing in our youth programs. And that’s what this is about: It’s building something that’s rooted in community, that’s accessible, and that’s gonna be sustainable. The most important thing to us is that we have a club that’s around for generations to come."

