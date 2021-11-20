Detroit City FC wins its NISA finale, defeating Michigan Stars FC

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC won its farewell match in the National Independent Soccer Association, defeating Michigan Stars FC 3-2 in a season-ending match at Romeo High School Saturday.

Connor Rutz opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Cyrus Saydee started a passing play getting the ball to Darwin Espinal, who sent it through to Rutz who converted for a 1-0 lead.

Thomas Suchecki evened it for Michigan Stars, drilling home a ball that caromed around inside the penalty area following a free kick.

Patricio Botello Faz gave Detroit City the 2-1 halftime lead with a goal in the 37th minute off a nice feed from Espinal, who accrued his second assist of the match.

Yazeed Matthews made it 2-1 Le Rouge in the 63rd minute, rocketing a rebound into the top part of the net.

Steven Juncaj drew Stars back within 3-2 in the 77th minute, but Detroit City held on from there for the victory.

Nate Steinwascher got the victory in goal.

Detroit City had already won the NISA fall season title two weeks earlier, when it completed its sweep of the spring and fall NISA season titles.

The match was Le Rouge's last one in NISA, as it has announced it will join the United Soccer League for the 2022 season, moving up to Division 2.

Le Rouge finished the season with a 14-1-3 record. The Stars finished 5-7-6.