How Detroit's soccer club played a role in the NFL nickname search in Washington

Don't like the Washington Football Team's new nickname, the Commanders?

Feel free to blame a soccer team from Metro Detroit.

Jason Wright, president of Washington's NFL team which unveiled its new nickname Wednesday, told ESPN that the team also strongly considered renaming the team the Washington D.C. Football Club. But some diligent research revealed some significant problems with that moniker.

Team officials quickly learned that DCFC — which could've served as the football team's short-hand — already is in use by the Detroit City FC soccer team out of Hamtramack. DCFC also uses the colors burgundy and gold, the same as Washington's NFL team.

"If we had gone with that without doing that check, not only the name would have been in jeopardy but the burgundy and gold would have been in jeopardy," Wright told ESPN. "They could have said we own the brand and the colors, you have to change both your name and the colors.

"That would have been the ultimate disaster."

Wright told ESPN the organization considered more than 1,000 nicknames, and even cold-called many of the team's fans, before settling on Commanders.

By not going with the D.C. Football Club, it avoided a situation Cleveland's major league baseball team found in going with the Guardians. That name already was in use by a Cleveland roller-derby team, which led to legal issues before the parties reached a resolution out of court. The Guardians will begin play in 2022, after the ballclub replaced the Indians nickname.

The NFL team played the last two seasons as the Washington Football Team after getting rid of the Redskins nickname, which is widely considered racially insensitive.

DCFC was founded in 2012, and begins play in the USL Championship in 2022.

