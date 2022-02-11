Detroit City FC to face Michigan Stars FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Detroit News

Detroit — Detroit City Football Club will host Michigan Stars FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck in the second round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Date and time for the fixture will be released at a later date.

The U.S. Soccer Open Cup Committee released the field of the 107th edition of the United States’ National Championship in January with the first round set to kick off on March 22.

Detroit City FC has made four appearances in the Open Cup — all coming as an amateur side — most recently in 2018. Le Rouge moved out of the first round in each of its past two appearances before falling to FC Cincinnati in 2018 (FC Cincinnati competed in the USL C in 2018) and to Louisville City in 2016. DCFC was announced as part of both the 2020 and 2021 tournaments that did not take place.

Any Open Cup matches played at Keyworth Stadium will not be included with all season ticket purchases. Tickets for the Open Cup will go on sale Feb. 21. Season ticket packages begin at $150 for adults. Visit tickets.detcityfc.com to view ticket options.

Earlier this month the Open Cup Committee announced the return of the U.S. Open Cup after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a revised format.

The format revision increased the number of matches between Division I Major League Soccer teams and those from lower divisions across multiple rounds of the competition.

The Open Cup Committee also determined that all eligible professional Division II and Division III sides will enter in the Second Round, while teams from the Open Division will begin in the First Round.

Matches from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup return to ESPN+ in 2022. The broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.