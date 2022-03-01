DCFC to Tigers' ticket-holders upset by lockout: Come watch us for free

The boys of summer are quickly falling out of favor with the sporting public.

So Metro Detroit's premier soccer club is inviting disheartened baseball fans to try something new.

Moments after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first week of regular-season games would be canceled as the sport's lockout continues, Detroit City Football Club announced a free-ticket program for Tigers' Opening Day and season-ticket holders.

"A sports town is only as strong as its traditions, and Opening Day is the biggest tradition in Detroit sports," DCFC co-owner Alex Wright said in a statement announcing the ticket program. "This year, families and friends are missing out, yet we are powerless to do anything about it. In response, DCFC offers a new tradition: make one of our home matches your Opening Day this spring.

"All fans have to do is show they have baseball season tickets or home-opener tickets, and we will show them the most electrifying and affordable sporting event in town is still open for business. Memories shouldn't have to wait for baseball to sort itself out."

Detroit City FC, which plays its home matches out of Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium, has set aside an allotment of tickets for six spring dates: March 19 and 26, and April 2, 5, 15 and 30. March 19 is DCFC's home opener, as it' scheduled to play Charleston Battery in its first season in the USL Championship.

Tigers fans interested in attending a soccer match for free can call DCFC's ticket office at (313) 634-DCFC or email tickets@detcityfc.com and verify they have either Opening Day tickets or season tickets.

Keyworth Stadium seats nearly 8,000. The tickets will be available until the allotments run out.

After another day of meetings between MLB owners and the players' association Tuesday, no deal was reached and Manfred announced the first week of regular-season games would be canceled. The Tigers were to open the season on the road in Seattle and Oakland, before returning home for Opening Day on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

The Tigers' home opener remains on the schedule, though more games are likely to be canceled in the coming days. The MLB lockout began Dec. 2, with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984