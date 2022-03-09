Detroit City FC continues broadcast push; 23 matches to air on local TV in 2022

This season, at least 20 of Detroit City Football Club's men's matches and three of the women's matches will be available on linear television in the Detroit and the Lansing markets.

The matches will air on WMYD TV20 in Detroit and WSYM-TV Fox 47 in Lansing, starting with the men's season opener Saturday at San Antonio FC.

Additional TV markets throughout the state will be announced at a later date.

Those matches are in addition to the two DCFC men's matches that will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, a first for the Hamtramck-based soccer club: April 15 at home against Birmingham Legion FC and June 18 at home against El Paso Locomotive FC.

“As our club continues to evolve, we are excited to grow soccer in our community and region, through broadcast. This year marks our biggest broadcast strategy ever, designed to reach our supporters in Michigan and beyond,” T.J. Winfrey, Detroit City FC's chief of partnerships, said in a statement. “When you look up and see our club on ESPN networks, it is a testament to on the pitch success and the community of supporters that have propelled Detroit City FC to represent our city and region, on a global stage.”

All matches, with the exception of nationally broadcasts, will be streamed on ESPN+, and internationally will be available on ESPN Latin America, OneFootball and YouTube.

Back in the broadcast booth this year are play-by-play man Neal Ruhl, Detroit City FC's voice since 2015, and analyst John Kreger, who returns for a sixth season.

They will work all home league matches with the exception of the ESPN broadcasts, and Ruhl, for the first time, will be on the call for several road matches, as well.

Detroit City FC men have joined the USL Championship, while the women have joined the USL W League. The men's season runs from Saturday through Oct. 15, and the women's season from May through July.

“With this move to the USL Championship, it’s more important than ever that DCFC supporters have a knowledgeable and familiar team in the broadcast booth," DCFC co-owner Alex Wright said Wednesday. "Neal and John stand out in our region for their experience calling and analyzing the game, and above all their knowledge of Le Rouge is unparalleled."

Locally broadcast matches include:

►Saturday: Men at San Antonio FC

►March 19: Men vs. Charleston Battery

►March 26: Men vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

►April 2: Men vs. Memphis 901 FC

►April 15: Men vs. Birmingham Legion FC

►April 23: Men at Hartford Athletic

►May 7: Women vs. KZFC

►May 14: Men vs. Loudoun Athletic FC

►June 4: Men at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

►June 5: Women vs. Kings Hammer FC

►June 11: Men vs. Sacramento Republic FC

►July 1: Women vs. Indy Eleven

►July 6: Men vs. Hartford Athletic

►July 9: Men at Indy Eleven

►July 23: Men vs. New Mexico United

►Aug. 13: Men vs. Oakland Roots SC

►Aug. 20: Men vs. Louisville City FC

►Sept. 3: Men vs. Indy Eleven

►Sept. 10: Men at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

►Sept. 17: Men vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

►Sept. 24: Men vs. FC Tulsa

►Oct. 5: Men at Louisville City FC

►Oct. 15: Men vs. Miami FC

