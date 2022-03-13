Detroit City FC loses first match in second-division USL

Detroit News staff

Fabien Garcia scored in the 68th minute and Detroit City FC fell to host San Antonio FC in its debut in the United Soccer League Saturday night.

Detroit City moved up to the second division league after sweeping the split season titles in the third division National Independent Soccer League last year.

Le Rouge got its first big break when San Antonio failed to score on a penalty kick in the 19th minute, but Garcia's second-half goal sealed its fate.

Cristian Bonilla got the shutout for San Antonio. Nate Steinwascher played in net for Detroit City.

Detroit City's USL home debut will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The opponent will be the Charleston Battery.