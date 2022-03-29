Detroit City FC's Maxi Rodriguez named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit City FC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez wasn't feeling too good about his game at halftime of Saturday's 1-1 tie against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Despite that, he's had a pretty good week.

Rodriguez on Tuesday was named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 3, thanks in part to a converted penalty kick against Pittsburgh that helped Le Rouge pick up a point in front of the home fans at Keyworth Stadium.

"I personally was disappointed how I played, so I wanted to come out and change that," Rodriguez said. "As soon as they called the whistle, I go straight to the ball, go through the routine and take the penalty. Thankfully, I made it."

That he did.

He also completed 49-of-61 passes and won 12-of-15 duels en route to winning Man of the Match honors. A week prior, Rodriguez took a strong shot in close that garnished a rebound for Antoine Hoppenot, who put home the second attempt — Detroit City's first goal at home in the USL Championship — during last week's 1-0 win over Charleston Battery.

"I think it's something that we can build on," Rodriguez said of the second half against Pittsburgh. "I think we got to start games better and kind of break down teams and kind of understand what the game needs earlier. But thankfully we came out in the second half and kind of, first step forward, and got a goal from it."

Rodriguez is the second DCFC player to earn Team of the Week honors. Goaltender Nate Steinwascher was named to the team in Week 1.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.