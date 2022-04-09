Detroit City FC routs Atlanta United 2, 4-0

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC earned its most convincing victory of the young United Soccer League season on Saturday, a 4-0 win over Atlanta United 2 in Atlanta.

Le Rouge got a firm grip on the contest with three-first half goals, the first coming from Stephen Carroll off an indirect free kick in the 23rd minute. Devon Amoo-Mensah got the assist.

Antoine Hoppenot doubled the lead 10 minutes later, heading in a centering pass from Rhys Williams to make it 2-0.

Pato Botello Faz made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute. Coming down the right side with an open teammate on the left, he drilled a shot past the keeper and into the net. Hoppenot got the assist.

Michael Bryant scored the only goal of the second half, five minutes after he came on as a substitute. He steadied a crossing pass from Deklan Wynne about 12 yards in front of the right post and put a shot through the legs of an Atlanta defender and past the keeper for a 4-0 lead.

Atlanta's closest scoring chance came in the 60th minute when Jonantan Villal rang a shot off the upright and Darwin Matheus put the rebound wide.

Nate Steinwascher got the shutout for Detroit City (2-1-2). Atlanta is 2-4.

Detroit City's next action is at 7 p.m. Friday when it will face Birmingham Legion FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.