Steinwascher sensational in Detroit City FC's 1-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit City FC goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher has been very good all season.

But he was sensational on Friday night at Keyworth Stadium against Birmingham Legion FC, making five saves — with a few that will land him on the highlight reel — to help DCFC to a 1-0 win.

Le Rouge (3-3-1) again rebounded from a lackluster opening half, riding a goal from Antoine Hoppenot in the 63rd minute to the victory. Pato Botello-Faz placed a perfect downfield header for Maxi Rodriguez, who executed a cross that was slammed home by a sliding Hoppenot.

Steinwascher was called on heavily to keep the game scoreless both in the first half (when Birmingham landed two shots on target to DCFC's zero) and the second.

Steinwascher's biggest save of the game on Birmingham (1-3-3) came on a header within a few feet of the goal from Anderson Asiedu in the 56th minute.

DCFC was lucky to escape the first half with a scoreless match. Birmingham’s Jonathan Dean blew a point-blank chance during injury time in the first half. Mikey Lopez executed a perfect through ball to Dean in the box, and he simply blew it wide of the net.

That came just a few minutes after Steinwascher stumped Birmingham. In the 42nd minute, he made an athletic play to swat a ball away that was ear-marked for the upper-right corner.

Birmingham nearly tied the game in the 78th minute. Miguel Lopez received a perfect through ball and was in all alone, but Steinwascher ran out to meet him at the ball, threw his body at it, and was able to get a leg on it as the chance bounced away.

Matt Lewis game DCFC its first shot on target during the 50th minute. Lewis weaved through a few defenders before firing a dangerous shot from outside the box that was saved by a diving Matt Van Oekel.

Birmingham ended the game with 16 shots, eight from inside the box.

DCFC's next match (Tuesday) is a big one: Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew to comes to town to face Le Rouge at Keyworth in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. DCFC toppled the Michigan Stars, 3-0, in its second-round matchup.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelancer writer.