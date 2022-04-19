Maxi Magic: DCFC downs MLS' Columbus Crew for historic win in US Open Cup

Hamtramck — Validation. Magic. Plainly unbelievable.

Whatever you want to call it, what transpired on Tuesday night at Keyworth Stadium is something that those in attendance will have a hard time forgetting in this lifetime.

In its first match against a Major League Soccer opponent, Detroit City Football Club overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit with two second-half goals from Maxi Rodriguez to advance past Columbus Crew, 2-1, and into the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup — another first in club history.