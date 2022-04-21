Detroit City FC to host Louisville City in fourth round of US Open Cup

Detroit City FC already made history this week, advancing to the US Open Cup’s Round of 32 on Tuesday with a 2-1 comeback win over MLS side Columbus Crew at Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC can continue its deepest run through the US Open Cup in club history when it hosts USL Championship’s Louisville City FC with a trip to the Round of 16 on the line.

DCFC earned the right to host with a draw that took place virtually on Thursday. The time and date of the game is to be determined. All the fourth-round matches will be played on May 10 and 11.

More: 'We have great trust': DCFC's back line frustrated MLS' Crew in upset victory

Louisville City sits atop the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference table with five wins, two draws and no losses (17 points) in league competition. DCFC is 3-2-1 in its inaugural USL Championship season.

Maxi Rodriguez scored twice in the second half to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. DCFC previously advanced to the third round with a 3-0 win over the Michigan Stars.

This marks DCFC’s fifth appearance in the US Open Cup and first as a professional team. All four of its previous appearances came via the amateur side, most recently in 2018.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.