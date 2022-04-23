Detroit City FC uses more second-half magic to edge Hartford Athletic in injury time

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC had so much fun with its 2-1, come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup this week, it repeated the script in its USL match on Saturday night.

Le Rouge came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit again and defeated host Hartford Athletic 2-1 on a goal by defender Stephen Carroll in the third minute of injury time.

The winning goal came off a corner kick, with Carroll drilling home a rebound after Connor Rutz caromed the corner kick off the upright in the upper corner.

Detroit City (4-1-2) tied the score in the 78th minute when Deklan Wynne took a lobbed lass from Maximiliano Rodriguez and lofted a shot over Hartford keeper James Slayton to the far upper corner of the goal.

Hartford Athletic (4-4-2) took its first-half lead on a goal by Rashawn Dally off an assist from Prince Saydee in the 42nd minute.

Nate Steinwascher got the victory in net for Detroit City, which will host New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, April 30 at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.