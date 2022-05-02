Detroit City FC acquires defender Karl Ouimette on loan from Indy Eleven

Detroit City FC on Monday acquired defender Karl Ouimette on loan from fellow USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

Ouimette, 29, has been with Indy since 2018. The loan is set to last through the end of the 2022 season and is pending league and federation approval.

Like the acquisition of Macky Diop last week, the move for Ouimette doesn’t appear to cause any fundamental change in DCFC’s rotation. Ouimette, a Quebec native, has made just two appearances for Indy this season.

The move does shore up depth on the defensive half of DCFC’s roster, though, as a growing schedule due to advancement in the US Open Cup will likely pose a need for fresh legs in the coming weeks.

The back line of Stephen Carroll, Matt Lewis and Devon Amoo-Mensah have played a whopping 100% of available minutes so far this season in a unit that ranks tied for sixth in expected goals-against (1.27), per USL Tactics.

Ouimette previously signed with MLS side Montreal Impact in 2012 out of the team's youth academy system, later signed with the New York Red Bulls and represented Canada's senior team in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Before 2022, Ouimette was a regular in the Indy Eleven lineup; his most notable season came in 2019. Ouimette that season made 29 starts and led the team in duels won (230) and was second in clearances (94) and blocks (17). Ouimette appeared in 25 of his team’s 32 matches in 2021, making 20 starts.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

