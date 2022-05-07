FC Tulsa hands Detroit City FC its first loss in nearly two months

Detroit News staff

Joaquin Rivas scored two goals and FC Tulsa ended Detroit City FC's four-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday night.

Tulsa took control of the match early with Rivas accepting a long goal kick past midfield and dribbling in, then drilling a shot from the edge of the penalty area past Nate Steinwascher for a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Rodrigo da Costa doubled the lead six minutes later, putting a shot from the middle of the penalty area into the corner of the goal.

Le Rouge got a goal back in the 36th minute, when Michael Bryant jumped on a deflection off a corner kick and bounced it through traffic in front, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Rivas scored his second in the 78th minute, a hard shot after a looping pass into the area was headed into the air right onto his left foot.

The loss was Detroit's first since it lost its first USL match to San Antonio FC on March 12, ending a seven-game unbeaten string (5-0-2).

The result also ended a four-game losing streak for Tulsa (4-6-0), which is in eighth place in the 14-team Eastern Conference.

Le Rouge is 5-2-2, in third place in the East.

Detroit City's next league match is Saturday, May 14, against Loudoun United FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. But it has a bif game before that on Tuesday, as Louisville City comes to Keyworth for a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 game.

Detroit City FC women

►Kalamazoo FC 1, (at) Detroit City FC 1: Detroit City drew in its first-ever match in the USL W League. Ellie Pool gave Le Rouge a 1-0 lead, taking a crossing pass from Alia Fredericks near the far post and nudging it in in the 23rd minute. Kalamazoo squared it with a second-half goal, then held on for the tie when an apparent Detroit City goal was waved off in extra time because of a handball.