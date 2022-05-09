Detroit City FC, supporter group at odds over profanity ahead of U.S. Open Cup match

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

That's what Detroit City FC brass and its supporters have found out over the last week, as the anticipation of Tuesday's round of 32 U.S. Open Cup match against Louisville City FC — the biggest match in club history — has been overshadowed by the club's reiteration of guidelines regarding profane apparel and chants at Keyworth Stadium and the reaction to those statements from the team's notorious supporter group, the Northern Guard Supporters.