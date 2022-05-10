Detroit City FC's historic U.S. Open Cup run ends in shootout loss to Louisville

Hamtramck — Darkness had towered over Keyworth Stadium for some time. Thirty minutes extra time wasn't enough.

And the Round of 32 U.S. Open Cup match between Detroit City FC and Louisville City FC? Well, it still needed a hero.

But on this night, amidst a run where late-game heroics always seemed to favor DCFC, that player was not wearing rouge and gold.

Louisville FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton stopped Rhys Williams in the second round to give Louisville the edge as his teammates went a perfect 4-for-4 to seal a 1-1 victory via penalty kicks.

DCFC's last chance, a shot from team captain Stephen Carroll, sailed over the net. Thus ended a historic run in the USOC that saw Detroit City reach the Round of 32 for the first time in club history and featured a win over Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.

Detroit City FC (7-2-3 across all competitions) took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Francis Atuahene was fouled in the box, giving DCFC a penalty kick. Maxi Rodriguez, who won the game for DCFC in its last USOC match against Louisville, fired his shot into the bottom-right corner to put Le Rouge up early.

Louisville (9-0-3) stands atop the USL Championship's Eastern Conference table and has yet to be defeated in any match this season.

Louisville got a free kick just outside the box in the 17th minute. A bending strike look destined for the upper-left corner, but a diving Nate Steinwascher got over just in time to keep the game scoreless and rile up the crowd even more.

Moments later, however, Louisville would find the equalizer.

Wilson Harris scored from inside the box to make it a 1-1 game in the 24th minute.

The match started with five minutes of silent protest from DCFC's supporter group, the Northern Guard. NGS was protesting recent crackdowns on profane apparel and chants at Keyworth Stadium.

This season’s USOC marks the first time that DCFC has entered via the professional side; in its previous four entries, Le Rouge entered as an amateur side, most recently in 2018.

Tuesday night’s match saw the return of Rodriguez and Antoine Hoppenot, who were both left out of Saturday night’s 3-1 loss at Tulsa while healing injuries sustained in an April 30 match against New York Red Bulls II.

DCFC was without Matt Lewis, a crucial member of its back line. Lewis suffered an undisclosed injury at Tulsa and had a major role in shutting down Columbus in DCFC's last USOC match.

Atuahene nearly grabbed the momentum right back for DCFC just two minutes later, receiving a through ball that put him all alone with the keeper at a tight angle. His shot was stopped.

Steinwascher made sure that Louisville's chances down the stretch were limited. He was extremely effective in stopping lobs and crosses coming through the box, keeping the score knotted at 1.

Steinwascher's biggest save of the game came in extra time. Enoch Mushagalusa had a chance from just a few feet off the goal line, but Steinwascher was able to kick it away.

Atuahene received a yellow card (44') for DCFC. Corben Bone (42') and Wilson (52') received yellow cards for Louisville.

Pato Botello-Faz, who hadn't seen action since the match against the New York Red Bulls II, was subbed into the match during extra time for Connor Rutz. Botello-Faz nearly delivered the winner in the 13th minute of extra time. He received a cross from Billy Forbes that he then volleyed to himself before firing a shot that was saved by a diving Morton.

Devon Amoo-Mensah saved the day for DCFC in the second half of extra time, sprawling out to block a point-blank shot with Steinwascher scrambling.

