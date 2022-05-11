'It means everything': Detroit City FC exits U.S. Open Cup run with more than memories

Hamtramck — The fans filtered out of the stadium. Around half the players from both clubs had made their way back into the locker room.

Detroit City FC midfielder Michael Bryant, however, sat down at midfield of Keyworth Stadium and gazed at the goal where Louisville City FC finished off a U.S. Open Cup win, 1-1 via penalty kicks (4-2), over DCFC on Tuesday night in the round of 32.