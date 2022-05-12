Detroit City FC women finish in scoreless tie with Louisville

The Detroit News Staff

The Detroit News

Hamtramck — A hard fought second game in the USL W League, DCFC (0-2-0) drew 0-0 with Racing Louisville (0-1-0) at Keyworth Stadium on Tuesday night.

While no goals were scored, there was plenty of action. Louisville controlled most of the possession and ended the game with 17 shots in total, 10 going on target. City in comparison had 7 shots with 5 on net.

That didn’t stop City from having two great scoring opportunities. At 31’, a cross from Madison Duncan put the ball right on top of goalkeeper Libby Stout and forward Brooke Sleeva just couldn’t connect with the ball.

Two minutes later, City was able to force a turnover and break down the left side. Midfielder Ally Childers found forward Ellie Poole who was able to cross right in front of the net to a waiting forward Kenna White who was just out of reach to get a touch on the ball.

Detroit goalkeeper Gabby Shriver was strong in the net the entire game for Le Rouge and made 10 saves including a huge save off a direct shot from midfielder Ella Sanchez. Shriver was able to jump and clear the ball over the net with one hand.

Next Sunday, Le Rouge will be away versus Racing Louisville - marking City’s third game in eight days. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm ET at Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center.