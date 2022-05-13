'Start of something big': On 10-year anniversary, Detroit City FC reflects on growth
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
"Estadio Casstecha," the narrow pitch that changed the whole wide world. Sixty-four degrees and cloudy.
Players wore white jackets over rouge jerseys as they entered the field. Detroit’s skyline towered over them. The halftime show featured team co-owner Sean Mann holding high the flag of Detroit while racing around the pitch on a black lawnmower with blue flames shooting up the side.