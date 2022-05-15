Detroit City FC women fall to Racing Louisville FC in first loss of season

The Detroit News

The Detroit City FC women's team faced a familiar foe Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for DCFC, it came away with an unfamiliar result.

Facing Racing Louisville FC for the second time in four days, DCFC fell 2-1 at Lynn Family Training Facility in Louisville, Kentucky. It's DCFC's first loss of the season, after coming away with draws in its first to matches, including 0-0 to Racing Louisville FC on Thursday.

Emily Madril scored a pair of second-half goals for Racing Louisville FC, erasing DCFC's 1-0 lead at halftime.

Madison Duncan staked DCFC to the first-half lead, scoring in the 39th minute, before Madril answered in the second half with goals four minutes apart, starting with the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Detroit City FC returns to action May 26 against Midwest United FC at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.