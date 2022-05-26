Detroit City FC women lose 3-1 against division foe Midwest United

The Detroit News Staff

The Detroit News

Kentwood, Mich. — After netting the match’s first goal, the Detroit City Football Club (0-2-2) fell to USL W League divisional foe Midwest United FC (2-1-0), 3-1, on Thursday night at the Midwest United FC Soccer Complex in Kentwood.

The match started with both teams creating chances. Le Rouge was first to put one into the back of the net in the 12th minute as forward Faith Webber ran into the final third on a breakaway and scored the opening goal.

Midwest United was quick to respond, creating a breakaway of its own. Megan Sullivan placed a shot around goalkeeper Gabby Schriver to equalize just six minutes later.

Both sides shared possession and forced stops but it was Midwest that capitalized on two more chances before the end of the half, striking again in the 29th and 45th minutes courtesy of Anna Bennett and Jen Blitchok, respectively.

Trailing 3-1 at the break, City head coach Sam Piraine brought on forward Kenna White and defender Alia Fredricks to try and turn the tide on the match.

The first 10 minutes of the second half went MUFC’s way, sending two good chances towards Schriver who made a couple of big saves to keep Le Rouge in the game.

DCFC made substitutions in the 77th and began sending more numbers into the attack but could not cut into the two-goal deficit.

More: Brad Dunwell looks forward to possible return when Detroit City FC resumes action

Schriver had another strong showing despite the scoreline, turning away seven shots.

Detroit City FC continues its road stretch as Great Lakes division play continues in Flint on Sunday, May 29, at 4 pm as DCFC faces off with Flint City AFC at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium.