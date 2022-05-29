Ellie Pool scores twice, DCFC women down Flint City AFC

The Detroit News

Ellie Pool scored two goals Sunday to help the Detroit City FC women’s side defeat Flint City AFC, 3-1, for its first USL W League victory this season.

Kenna White provided the difference maker, scoring in the 76th minute to snap a 1-1 tie. White made good on a shot she took that was deflected back to her, converting the rebound to stake DCFC (1-2-2) to the 2-1 lead.

Pool’s second goal in the 85th minute, set up by White, all but put the match away.

Pool gave DCFC (1-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute, set up by a pass from Brynn Gardner, but Flint City answered with Jenna Blackburn’s third goal of the season to make it even heading into halftime.

Detroit City FC returns to action Wednesday when it travels to AFC Ann Arbor, starting at 7:30 p.m.