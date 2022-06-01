Detroit City FC women surrender late goal in 1-0 loss at AFC Ann Arbor

The Detroit News Staff

The Detroit News

Saline — After a well-fought match, the Detroit City Football Club (1-2-3) fell to fellow USL W League side AFC Ann Arbor (3-1–1) on Thursday at Saline High School, 1-0.

Goalkeeper Dieghton Wamer made several crucial saves throughout the night — earning Woman of the Match honors — but surrendered the match-deciding tally in the 80th minute to Ann Arbor’s Lina Berrah.

The sides exchanged opportunities through the first 45 minutes of play. Warmer — the youngest of Le Rouge’s four keepers — came up huge in the 26th minute with a save from an AFC Ann Arbor free kick. She dove to her left post to deny the strike from just outside the penalty area.

Le Rouge’s best chance of the outing came in the 41st minute. Following a long throw-in from defender Shannon McCarthy, the ball found its way through to forward Ellie Pool in the penalty area, who put a shot off the post. The ball nearly found its way in, as the ensuing clearance was clanged off the crossbar.

Detroit City FC returns home to Keyworth Stadium for the first time since May 12 as Kings Hammer FC comes to town on Sunday, June 5th. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.