Detroit City FC hosting first regular-season USL Championship game to air on ESPN

Detroit City FC goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher was at the office.

He has a second career as a CPA at Macomb-based Lotito & Lazzara, and on Wednesdays, a DCFC off-day, he usually heads in to get some work done. This Wednesday was like any other — except while chatting with colleagues that he usually talks sports with, he got to drop what has to be the coolest water-cooler flex of all time.

"Do any of you guys watch ESPN, by chance?" Steinwascher asked. "I was like, 'Oh, well, I'm gonna be on it in two weeks."

Those City boys — they just keep making history.

USL Championship announced Thursday morning that for the first time, the league on June 18 will air a regular-season match on ESPN — a fixture live from Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium that kicks off at noon and features Detroit City FC's men's team playing host to El Paso Locomotive.

It's quite the honor to bestow on DCFC, a first-year USLC club that sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with a league record of 7-3-2.

"It's massive. And they chose our game to be the very first one after being in the league for what, two-and-a-half, three months?" DCFC co-owner Alex Wright said. "For them to pick us, I think says a ton about how they value having us on there, and how they see us as sort of the ambassadors of the league."

The fixture was previously slated for Friday, June 17 to appear in a slot on ESPN2, but was moved to Saturday's noon window on the flagship ESPN channel.

“The atmosphere at Keyworth Stadium is just remarkable, so we appreciate this opportunity to present Detroit City FC and El Paso Locomotive on ESPN,” USL executive vice president and head of media Michael Cohen said. “Two teams in playoff position in front of a raucous crowd — that makes for good television.”

Wright tipped his cap to the scenic gameday experience created by the Northern Guard Supporters. The side NGS occupies is opposite the broadcast booth and will be on full display during all of DCFC's broadcasts.

"We're the only soccer team in America that puts their supporters front and center, and it makes for a completely unique viewing experience. I think that every network, once they see it, they want more of it — and I don't blame them," Wright said.

It will mark Le Rouge's second nationally televised match, the previous coming in a 1-0 win over Birmingham Legion on ESPN Deportes. It will also mark the second time that USL Championship has appeared on ESPN, its previous instance coming in last season's final between Orange County SC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Captain Stephen Carroll, a Cork, Ireland native who's been with the club since 2017, said that he always knew DCFC would make it to this stage — but maybe not this soon.

"It's great publicity for us, it's a great stage to show what we can do and perform at a high level, so I'm pretty excited about it," DCFC captain Stephen Carroll said. "I didn't know if it was going to happen while I was still around playing, but I knew it was going to happen to the club eventually. It's just great that I can be involved, as well."

Longtime DCFC play-by-play man Neal Ruhl, who calls a variety of sports for ESPN+, said that he doesn't anticipate being on the call for the ESPN fixture against El Paso. According to ESPN's broadcast schedule, the DCFC fixture will lead into the third game of the Men's College World Series.

Steinwascher has had a unique view of this climb. He played at Sterling Heights Stevenson before a college career at Detroit Mercy, then served as a backup goalkeeper for three seasons during DCFC's time in NPSL, a semi-pro league that isn't even included in the three-tier U.S. Soccer pyramid.

Now 29 and in his seventh season with DCFC, Steinwascher ranks third in goals-above-replacement percentage (91.4%) amongst goalkeepers with 10 or more appearances in U.S. Soccer's second division, per USL Tactics.

"I used to watch SportsCenter on ESPN all the time," Steinwascher said. "To take that step back and realize how much this club's growing, how much we've grown as players and as a team ... it's surreal at times."

Of course, when the match kicks off, neither Steinwascher nor Carroll will be thinking about where the broadcast is being watched from or how many people have their eyeballs on it.

And in a lot of ways, that explains why they've made it to this position in the first place.

"It's very exciting and I'm really looking forward to it," Steinwascher said.

"But at the same time — clean sheet, three points is the goal."

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.