Detroit City FC scores goal with 20 minutes left to earn draw in Pittsburgh

Detroit News staff

Maximiliano Rodriguez scored the only goal of the second half and Detroit City FC tied Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-1 in a United Soccer League match at Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Deklan Wynne took a long pass from near midfield at the left of the penalty area and relayed the ball 15 feet in front of the goal, where Rodriguez drilled a shot just under the crossbar in the 70th minute.

Pittsburgh scored its goal in the 30th minute, as Luis Argudo fed a through ball into the penalty area to Albert Dikwa, who chipped the ball over Nate Steinwascher and into the net for the 1-0 lead.

The draw kept Le Rouge (7-2-4) in third place, a point above the Riverhounds (7-3-3) in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit City will be at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Saturday, June 11, to take on Sacramento Republic FC.