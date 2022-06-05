Detroit City FC women rally late to earn draw against Kings Hammer FC

The Detroit News

The Detroit City FC women's team returned home Sunday, and brought with it a flair for the dramatic.

Kayla Addison's header off a corner kick from Shannon McCarthy in the match's final minute of extra time helped earn Detroit City a 2-2 draw with Kings Hammer FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The goal also helped DCFC erase a two-goal halftime deficit.

With the draw, DCFC improves to 1-3-3, and bounces back from a tough 1-0 loss on Wednesday at AFC Ann Arbor — DCFC's fourth straight match on the road.

Kings Hammer (0-2-4) took a quick 1-0 lead on Olga Massambo's goal in the 11th minute, and extended the advantage just six minutes later on a goal from Annie Green.

Syd Smith got DCFC on the board in the 70th minute, starting the comeback.

Detroit City FC returns to action June 15 against AFC Ann Arbor at Keyworth Stadium.