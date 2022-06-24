Detroit City FC giving free tickets to Hamtramck residents for upcoming women's home match

They say that home is where the heart is, and Detroit City FC is going all-out to ensure that Hamtramck is taken care of in celebration of the city's 100-year anniversary.

The club plans to announce all Hamtramck residents will be able to receive free tickets to next Friday's women's match at Keyworth Stadium against Indy Eleven.

DCFC will be wearing special-edition kits for the game to commemorate the city's 100-year anniversary, which will be auctioned off after the match to benefit the Hamtramck Historical Museum.

Hamtramck residents can either receive their free general admission tickets at a number of local establishments — Hamtramck Historical Museum, Café 1923 and the Polish Arts Center — or by providing proof of residence at the box office at Gate 2.

DCFC has called Hamtramck home since 2016, when it moved home matches from Cass Technical High School Athletic Field to Keyworth Stadium, which was opened by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1936 as Michigan's first Works Progress Administration Project.