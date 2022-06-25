Memphis 901 FC extends Detroit City FC's winless streak to 4

Detroit News staff

Memphis 901 FC scored a goal late in each half and defeated Detroit City FC, 2-0, in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Memphis.

Memphis scored its first in the 38th minute when Aaron Molloy curled a free kick into the penalty area, where Graham Smith headed it past keeper Nate Steinwascher into the corner of the net.

The second goal came in the 89th minute, as Phillip Goodrum took a lead pass from Derek Dodson straight up the middle of the field, dribbled to the top of the area and drilled a shot along the ground that just eluded a diving Steinwascher into the lower corner just inside the post.

The victory kept Memphis in first place in the USL Championship League, two points ahead of Louisville City FC, which defeated Hartford Athletic, 2-0 on Saturday.

The winless streak for Le Rouge reached four (0-2-2). Detroit remains in fourth place, a point ahead of Birmingham Legion FC and two in front of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Detroit City's next match will be Saturday, July 2, against Las Vegas Lights FC in Las Vegas.