Detroit City FC women fall 3-0 to Indy Eleven in final home game of the season

Detroit, Michigan – The Detroit City Football Club was unable to get its offense started against Indy Eleven on Friday night, losing 3-0 at Keyworth Stadium for its last home match of the inaugural USL W League season.

Le Rouge (3-3-5) put up a good fight against the Great Lakes Division leader in the first half, going into the locker room at half with a 0-0 scoreline.

The best scoring opportunity came when defender Alia Fredericks set up forward Ellie Pool with an intelligent pass in the fourth minute for an early chance to take the lead, but the strike on the volley hit the crossbar. Indy (8-2-0) returned the favor in the 18th minute with a shot of its own that bounced off the crossbar.

Indy got out of its first half slump almost immediately. Katie Soderstrom worked the ball all the way across the pitch before throwing up a long range shot that found the back of the net in the 46th minute, putting the visiting Indy Eleven up 1-0.

Soderstrom got her second goal of the night minutes later on a short-range kick off of an excellent pass from her teammate, putting Indy up 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Once Indy got the scoring started, the Eleven couldn’t be stopped. Maddy Williams put the ball into the back of the right corner of the net from short range at the 55th to put her team up 3-0 where the score would ultimately stay for the rest of the match.

Detroit City will look to end the season on a high note as City heads to Indianapolis for a rematch against Indy Eleven on July 9 in a match that is part of a double header with the two clubs playing a USL Championship contest shortly after the conclusion of the W League match.