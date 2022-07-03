Detroit City ends winless streak with 1-0 victory over Las Vegas

Detroit News staff

Connor Rutz scored on a header in the 63rd minute and Detroit City FC defeated Las Vegas Lights FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League Championship match at Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The goal was scored after a series of passes in front of the Las Vegas net, with Deklan Wynne finally feeding a crossing pass to Rutz, who caromed his header off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal.

The best scoring chance for Lights came in the 23rd minute when Nathan Ordaz got free for a run down the right side and fired a shot above Nate Steinwascher's reach that rang off the crossbar.

The result ended a four-game winless streak for Le Rouge (8-4-5), which held onto fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Las Vegas (7-7-4) is just outside the postseason picture in eighth place in the Western Conference, one point behind New Mexico United.

Detroit City will host a match on Wednesday against Hartford Athletic at Keyworth Stadium.