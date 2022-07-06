'A fair result': Detroit City battles to 1-1 draw at home against Hartford Athletic

Hamtramck — Early in the first half of Detroit City FC's 1-1 draw against Hartford Athletic on Wednesday night, the fans serenaded the announced crowd of 5,517 with a cover of Biz Markie's 1989 hit "Just a Friend."

Fast forward a few minutes, and Patricio Bodello Faz had exactly what the Northern Guard needed, tapping in a goal from just a few feet out. Deklan Wynne helped set the score up, assisting on the play, his fifth of the season.

"It's great (to have a player like Wynne) because his work rate is nonstop," head coach Trevor James said. "He's up and down every single game if you look at his numbers, and we do. He's always one of the leaders in distance covered and speed runs.

"You couple that with the fact that he's technically very good, and that's where you get the assists from, because he gets himself in good positions. He makes good decisions with putting the ball in the box and he's technically good at crossing or passing the ball in."

The only problem, however, was after Hartford pulled even with an Andre Lewis goal in the 56th minute, Le Rouge couldn't find its way into the back of the net again, having to settle for a draw and walking out of the game with just one point.

DCFC had its chances, but some solid defense from Hartford prevented any additional scoring.

"It's a game where you have 20 shots but only have four on target, so it's a little bit frustrating," James said. "We didn't punish them while we were on top, so it's a bit frustrating that we didn't get the win.

"They kept playing and they're a good group as well, a good group of players. They kept playing and obviously they seem to have a little bit of a jump in their step right now. All in all, probably a draw is a fair result."

Wednesday's match was the second game in five days for DCFC, and it has another one scheduled for Saturday against Indy Eleven.

Three games in the span of a week can be grueling, but Abdoulaye Diop, who played 90 minutes against Hartford and set up Le Rouge's only goal with an interception, said it comes with the territory.

"This is our job, we enjoy it," he said. "It's tough, but it's what we like to do. This is our job. (We're) always going to be out there ... this is what we like to do."

Another significant development coming out of Wednesday's draw was the injury to captain Stephen Carroll, who had to be helped off the field after seemingly grabbing at the back of his left leg.

Rhys Williams came on as a substitute, but James shuffled his players around the pitch to supplement Carroll's absence, including shifting Michael Bryant from right back to center back.

"It's great with Michael, because I don't know what his best position is," James said. "He plays well in any position you play him in. As soon as we had to make the change, it was obvious that Michael was going to have to play in the middle.

"(He) obviously stepped up and did a great job, but he's done that whether he's a right-wing back or he's an attacking midfielder or wherever he's played; he's stepped up and gives a good performance, and he did tonight."

DCFC's next match is an away fixture scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Carroll Soccer Stadium against Indy Eleven. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

