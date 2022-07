Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC's women's side lost its season finale, 3-0, to the Indy Eleven at Indianapolis Saturday.

Katie Soderstrom (26th minute, and 62nd minute on a penalty kick) and Addie Chester (60th minute) scored the goals for Indy Eleven.

DCFC finished its initial season in the USL W League with a 3-6-3 record. Indy Eleven finished 10-2 and will participate in the playoffs.