Detroit City FC plays to frustrating draw with Monterey Bay

The final whistle blew in Detroit City FC's 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay on Saturday night and players from both sides put their hands on their knees and slouched over dejectedly.

Despite each team having chances to score, neither was able to separate from the other, forcing both DCFC (9-5-7) and Monterey Bay (5-11-2) to walk away from the match with one point each.

Ultimately, it was a feeling of frustration.

That feeling manifested itself in the form of bickering, physical play and five yellow cards in the second half, four belonging to Monterey Bay.

The first real chance in the game came in the 8th minute when Monterey Bay had the ball in the box and past Nate Steinwascher. The opportunity was snuffed out when Rhys Williams came flying in to clear the danger and keep the score tied.

About 10 minutes later, Le Rouge put on an attack of its own. Steinwascher secured an interception and eventually, the ball found its way to Antoine Hoppenot.

Hoppenot put the ball in the box and Pato Botello Faz's head directed it to the net, but Monterey Bay goalkeeper Antony Siaha was in position to make the save.

Botello Faz had another opportunity to score in the 82nd minute, but the ball sailed over the goal.

Le Rouge was without the services of captain Stephen Carroll, who suffered a hamstring injury against Hartford Athletic on July 6, and defender Devon Amoo-Mensah, who tore his ACL with "possible meniscus involvement" against Indy Eleven on July 9.

Amoo-Mensah is done for the season, and Carroll is expected to miss the next few games, at least. Karl Ouimette and Michael Bryant started in place of the absent starters.

DCFC is unbeaten in its last four games, but hasn't been able to score more than once in a match since May 21.

