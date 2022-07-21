Detroit City FC forward Billy Forbes loaned to Canadian Premier League

Detroit City FC forward Billy Forbes has been loaned to a club in the Canadian Premier League.

Valour FC announced Thursday morning that Forbes, who's made just five appearances in rouge and gold this season after coming over from Miami FC, has been loaned to the club through the end of his contract.

Forbes, 31, played sparingly in the first three games of DCFC's season but his next two appearances came a month later against New York (April 30) and Tulsa (May 8) and he hasn't played in the 11 games since.

The move appears to be a win-win for both sides. Forbes will have an opportunity to carve out playing time at a position where DCFC is relatively strong, and DCFC will free up some payroll to bring in some much-needed depth on the defensive half.

Though a corresponding signing has yet to be made, one can probably expect some movement in the coming days.

DCFC has a bye week following Saturday's home match against New Mexico United, meaning that any incoming players will have a full two weeks to become acclimated in the system of head coach Trevor James before City's match at Tampa Bay on Aug. 6.

