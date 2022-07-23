Shannon McCarthy given Black Arrow Award as Detroit City FC women's team MVP

Hamtramck — Defender Shannon McCarthy was given the Black Arrow Award as the Detroit City FC women's team's most valuable player in the 2022 season.

McCarthy had a team-high three assists with two goals as DCFC went 3-3-6 and finished fifth in the Great Lakes division.

"I'm deeply humbled, because there are so many players on this team that really helped me to enjoy this as much as I possibly could," McCarthy said. "Looking at our roster, there's several players that made serious impact, so to (win) is very humbling, honest to goodness."

McCarthy was presented the award at halftime of a DCFC men's match against New Mexico United on Saturday night. She was also gifted a custom bike decorated in rouge and gold from the club.

McCarthy, a Brighton native, joined Detroit City FC ahead of the 2022 season and brought with her the most pro experience of anybody on the team. After playing in college at Miami (Florida), she played with Japan's FC Charme, Sweden's Lidkopings FK and spent three seasons with Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt, which made two runs to the UEFA Women's Champion's League round of 16 during her time.

"I think it's deserved. I think she brought in a different level to what we're used to this year — the leadership, the experience from playing overseas, so it wasn't a surprise to me," DCFC women's coach Sam Piraine said. "The commitment she showed and the leadership was just important for the rest of the group to move forward."

McCarthy is the third player to win the Black Arrow Award on the women's side. Sydney Blomquist (2020) and Madison Duncan (2021) won the previous years.

