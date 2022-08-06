Detroit City FC sees 5-game unbeaten string end in loss to Tampa Bay

Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC allowed a goal midway through the second half and lost to the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0, in a United Soccer League Championship match Saturday night at Tampa.

It was the first defeat for Le Rouge since June 25, ending a five-game undefeated streak (2-0-3).

The winner came in the 64th minute when Nate Steinwascher went down to stop a long, deflected bouncing shot, but failed to control the ball. Steevan Dos Santos stepped up and drilled the rebound past him to give the Rowdies the lead.

Tampa Bay (14-3-6, in second place in the Eastern Conference) got the majority of the scoring opportunities, beginning in the first 10 minutes when Dos Santos directed a shot toward a wide-open goal and DCFC defender Stephen Carroll dove in feet-first and redirected the ball away from the goal inches from the goal line.

Steinwascher made his best save of the match in second-half injury time, going high to redirect a shot just over the crossbar.

The loss dropped DCFC to 9-5-8, in sixth place and 10 points clear of FC Tulsa for the seventh and final postseason spot with 12 games to play.

Le Rouge returns home on Saturday, Aug. 13 to face Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is at 7:30 at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.