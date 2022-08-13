Detroit City FC announces return of forward Yazeed Matthews

Detroit City FC's men's side bolstered its depth up front on Satday, announcing the return of forward Yazeed Matthews.

Matthews, 26, is a South African-born attacker who played with the club from 2019-21. He has been unable to join the club for most of the season because of green card issues.

Matthews had four goals in 11 appearances during DCFC’s 2021 NISA Championship season, including the winner in the season finale against the Michigan Stars, a 3-2 win for Le Rouge. He also won the Golden Boot in the 2019 NPSL Members Cup, which DCFC won, at age 23.

Le Rouge is staring down the barrel of a grueling, 12-game sprint finish in its first USL Championship season. With Billy Forbes having been loaned to the Canadian Premier League and the acquisition of forward Cy Goddard still being held up by paperwork, Matthews is a huge depth bonus for DCFC.

His addition gives head coach Trevor James another forward who can provide a spark off the bench or be a solid replacement up front in the starting lineup, should the injury bug bite Le Rouge.

Upon return, Matthews will become one of the longest-tenured players on the team, trailing only goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher and captain Stephen Carroll in service time.

