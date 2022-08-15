Detroit City FC announces signing of Scottish player-coach Richard Foster

He's a player; he's a coach; he's Scottish footballer Richard Foster.

Detroit City FC announced on Monday announced the signing of Foster, 37, to take on player and coach duties through the remainder of the 2022 season, with team and player options that could keep him in Detroit through 2024, pending league and federation approval.

Foster has played all positions — besides goalkeeper — on the pitch over more than a two-decades-long career in the game of soccer. It's expected that there will be more emphasis on his coaching role than his player role. He currently holds a UEFA A-level coaching license.

Much like the recent signing of English forward Cy Goddard, the timeline of Foster being able to join DCFC in an official capacity is uncertain. DCFC also announced the return of forward Yazeed Matthews, who's played with the club since 2019, on Saturday.

In total, Foster appeared in 400 Scottish Premiership games, with 336 starts, and made 50 appearances in the EFL Championship, English Soccer's second division.

Foster began his career in the youth academy for Aberdeen FC in 2001, which competes in the Scottish Premiership, before moving up to the big club in 2003 and making 234 appearances with the club.

He was loaned to Rangers FC, also in the Scottish Premiership, from 2010-11. While with the Rangers, Foster appeared in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Following the end of his career in Aberdeen (2012), Foster signed a contract to play with Bristol City F.C., an English second-division club that plays in EFL Championship.

At the conclusion of his 50-game stint with Bristol City, Foster then returned to the Premiership and closed his career by bouncing from Ross County FC, to St Johnstone F.C., back to Ross County and then to Partick Thistle F.C.

Twitter: @nolanbianchi

nbianchi@detroitnews.com