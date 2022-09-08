Detroit City FC signs goalkeeper; Nate Steinwascher to miss next game

A trip to Colorado Springs this weekend just got a little more intimidating for Detroit City FC. The club announced Thursday that goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher will miss the game due to personal reasons.

DCFC also announced it has agreed to terms with Loudoun United FC for goalkeeper Joe Rice, who will join the team to back up goalkeeper Ryan Shellow in Colorado and remain on loan through the end of the season. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Shellow joined DCFC this past offseason. Saturday will mark his first professional appearance and his first appearance against any live competition since Nov. 16, 2019, when he started for Cornell University in a 4-0 win over Columbia.

Steinwascher, who was voted USL Championship goalkeeper of the year in this year's midseason awards, is expected to rejoin the club for DCFC's match at home next Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Rice, 26, has played for the Richmond Kickers (USL League One) and New England Revolution's USL League One development squad and the Revolution's MLS Next Pro team since graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2018. In five starts for Loudoun this season, Rice has made 20 saves and conceded 18 goals.

