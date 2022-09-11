SOCCER

DCFC improves playoff position with victory at Colorado Springs

Detroit City FC boosted its playoff chances and overcame the absence of top goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher with a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Detroit City opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with Maximiliano Rodriguez redirecting a header by Matthew Lewis off a corner kick, heading it past Switchbacks keeper Jeff Caldwell and into the net.

Le Rouge doubled the lead in the 59th minute when Deklan Wynne drilled a long crossing pass from Antoine Hoppenot into the corner of the net.

Colorado Springs avoided the blank sheet two minutes into second-half injury time when Aaron Wheeler outjumped the DCFC defense to head a high crossing pass from Kharlton Belmar into the goal.

Ryan Shellow earned the victory in goal for Detroit City (12-6-10), replacing Steinwascher who missed the game for personal reasons. It was Shellow's first appearance in a professional match.

The result extended Detroit City's unbeaten streak to three (2-0-1), and moved them 11 points clear of FC Tulsa for the seventh and final spot in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference. Colorado Springs is 16-10-3, in third place in the Western Conference.

DCFC returns home next Saturday to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30.

