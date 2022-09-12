Detroit City FC's Deklan Wynne named to New Zealand national team

Detroit City FC's loss is New Zealand's gain.

The New Zealand Football Federation announced late Sunday night that defender Deklan Wynne, who earlier this year was named USL Championship's defender of the year in midseason awards, will join New Zealand team for its upcoming FIFA international window.

Wynne will join New Zealand for a pair of matches against Australia on Sept. 22 and 25, which will celebrate 100 years of the two countries playing each other. Wynne has represented New Zealand 13 times with 11 starts. He most recently played with New Zealand in 2018, making five appearances and four starts in World Cup qualifying matches.

Wynne, 27, has played every match for Detroit City FC this season. His three goals rank tied for fourth on the team and his six assists are second to only Antoine Hoppenot, who has nine. Wynne has a goals-above-replacement percentage of 78% this season, per USL Tactics.

It was announced Monday that Wynne is also up for goal of the week for his goal in Saturday's win over Colorado Springs.

