Rodriguez hat trick carries Detroit City FC to victory

Maximiliano Rodriguez scored a hat trick to lead Detroit City FC to a 4-0 victory over Loudoun United FC in a United Soccer League Championship soccer match at rainy Leesburg, Virginia, Saturday night.

Yazeed Matthews put Le Rouge in the scoring column in the eighth minute when he bounced an apparently non-threatening shot to Loudoun keeper Luis Zamudio from about 40 feet out, but the wet ball squirted through Zamudio's grasp and into the the net. Cy Goddard was credited with the assist.

The Rodriguez show started in the 41st minute when he took a touch pass from Francis Atuahene near the top of the penalty area, split two defenders and rifled a shot past Zamudio for a 2-0 lead.

Rodriguez scored his other two four minutes apart in the second half, starting in the 66th minute when Matthew Lewis headed him a cross-goal mouth pass off a corner kick that he headed into the goal for a 3-0 lead.

In the 70th Rodriguez completed the hat trick on a 2-on-0 break that was arguably offside, taking a pass from Antoine Hoppenot and easily putting it in the open net.

Nate Steinwascher got the shutout, making a couple of difficult saves in the first half and another in the final 10 minutes.

The victory leaves Detroit (14-6-12) in fifth place in the tightly congested Eastern Conference, where positions 3-through-7 are separated by just four points. Loudoun is 8-21-3 and is out of the playoff race.

Le Rouge broke a two-game winless streak following a pair of ties, but stretched its unbeaten streak to seven.

Detroit City's penultimate match of the regular season will be at 7:30 Wednesday when they travel to take on Louisville City FC.